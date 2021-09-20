HomeRUSSIAAn unknown man opened fire at Perm University, there are victims
RUSSIA

An unknown man opened fire at Perm University, there are victims

Gleb Parfenenko
An unknown man opened fire at Perm University, there are victims

An unknown person opened fire in one of the buildings of Perm State University, as a result of which, according to preliminary data, several people were injured, a source in law enforcement told TASS on Monday.

“On Monday, an unidentified man entered the university building and opened fire. Some students locked themselves in the university auditoriums to hide from the attacker. Some students jumped out of the windows. Law enforcement officers are being sent to this place, ”the source said. He added that, according to preliminary data, there are wounded.

Four people were injured in a shooting at a university in Perm, the press service said.

It was also noted that the man was armed with a “traumatic” non-lethal weapon.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanMiddle EastJoe BidenKabulvaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International