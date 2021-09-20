An unknown man opened fire at Perm University, there are victims

An unknown person opened fire in one of the buildings of Perm State University, as a result of which, according to preliminary data, several people were injured, a source in law enforcement told TASS on Monday.

“On Monday, an unidentified man entered the university building and opened fire. Some students locked themselves in the university auditoriums to hide from the attacker. Some students jumped out of the windows. Law enforcement officers are being sent to this place, ”the source said. He added that, according to preliminary data, there are wounded.

Стрілянина в Пермському державному університеті рассєї.

Інформація про потерпілих уточнюється.

🔥Telegram – https://t.co/GLExONwd4u pic.twitter.com/EOKIPLuzHN — Анатолий Штирлиц (@Shtirlitz53) September 20, 2021

Four people were injured in a shooting at a university in Perm, the press service said.

Еще одно видео из Перми, виден раненый. pic.twitter.com/MynTG0jlK3 — Александр Коц (@sashakots) September 20, 2021

It was also noted that the man was armed with a “traumatic” non-lethal weapon.