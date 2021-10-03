Alarming information from Russia. Several thousand deaths per week due to coronavirus

More than 6,000 people with COVID-19 died in Russia last week, radio Echo Moscow reports. This is the maximum since the beginning of the pandemic. In the past day alone, Russian doctors have found 890 deaths.

The latest report from the Russian sanitary services shows that the number of new cases of coronavirus infection has been growing for a week. Almost 26,000 COVID-19 patients have been registered as of the past day.

Radio Echo of Moscow notes that so far an increase in the number of infected people has been recorded in 38 regions of Russia. The latest data show that the situation is becoming more complex in 56 regions, including Moscow, where more than 4,000 cases have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

The TV channel, citing a statement by molecular biologist Konstantin Severinov, explains that the increase in the number of infections and high mortality are associated with a small number of vaccinated people.

Currently, just over 30 percent of citizens have taken an antiviral drug in Russia.