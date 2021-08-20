Travel to Poland on the background of COVID-19: clarification of rules and restrictions

Poland is one of the European countries that has retained some of the strictest restrictions to avoid further spread of coronavirus disease.

The country still maintains restrictions and warns against unnecessary international travel.

Thus, currently the opportunity for travelers to enter Poland is limited, as the country is trying to keep the pandemic situation under control.

What are the entry rules from EU and Schengen countries?

Poland has its own classification of risk areas, which means that restrictions on travel within the country are not based on a common EU Traffic Light map.

Thus, the Polish authorities have announced that travelers arriving from 26 Member States are allowed to enter the territory of the latter without restrictions, as they have the lowest level of infection. With the exception of some EU countries, Poland also allows entry into four Schengen countries and Turkey.

The full list of countries allowed to enter Poland is as follows:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Greece

Spain

Netherlands

Ireland

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Latvia

Malta

Germany

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Sweden

Hungary

Italy

Switzerland

Iceland

Norway

Liechtenstein

Turkey

Turkey is on the list because the two countries have reached a special agreement.

All travelers arriving from one of the above countries and arriving in Poland by air must complete a traveler’s location map.

In addition, to be allowed to enter without restrictions, all travelers from these countries must have an EU digital certificate for COVID-19. This means that travelers must provide proof of full vaccination, proof of recovery from the virus or a negative COVID-19 test result.

For travelers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, it has been emphasized that Poland recognizes only vaccines approved for use by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as valid evidence of immunity.

Therefore, only the following vaccines are considered valid evidence of vaccination:

Pfizer / BioNTech

AstraZeneca

Modern

Johnson & Johnson

With regard to vaccination status, it was noted that evidence of vaccination was valid 14 days after the last dose.

Unimpeded entry is also allowed for all persons coming from one of the EU / Schengen countries or Turkey, if they present a certificate confirming that they have been cured of the virus within the last six months.

For those planning to present a negative COVID-19 test result, it was emphasized that both PCR and rapid antigen tests should be performed within 48 hours of entry.

All these documents are accepted if they are issued in Polish or English and can be submitted in electronic or paper format.

Polish authorities have announced that children under the age of 12 traveling with a guardian who has been vaccinated, tested or recovered from the virus may enter Poland without complying with testing and quarantine requirements.

On the other hand, travelers arriving from the EU / Schengen countries mentioned above, or Turkey, who have no evidence of vaccination or evidence of recovery from the virus, but can only present a negative COVID-19 test result, are subject to a ten-day quarantine.

However, if they pass the COVID-19 test 48 hours after entering Poland, they can be released from quarantine if the test is negative.

What are the rules of entry from third countries?

Poland currently allows entry into the following third countries:

Georgia

Japan

Canada

New Zealand

Thailand

South Korea

Tunisia

Australia

Israel

USA

UK

Northern Ireland

Irrespective of the vehicles used to arrive in Poland, travelers arriving from a third country who have not been vaccinated or not cured of COVID-19 are subject to a ten-day quarantine.

However, it was emphasized that the quarantine period could be terminated earlier if a negative COVID-19 test result is provided eight days after arrival.

“Travelers who have been quarantined in Poland can pass the test – at the earliest on the 8th day, starting from the day after crossing the border – with a negative result, releasing them from quarantine. When calculating the seven-day quarantine period, the end of which entitles travelers to undergo a diagnostic test on the eighth day, “the Polish government said in a statement.

In addition, it was stated that the quarantine requirement does not apply to third-country nationals who have started their journey in one of the EU / Schengen countries, as well as to those who pass through Poland, provided that they travel within 24 hours.

“Passengers on a plane from countries outside the Schengen area / EU, who after arriving in Poland stay in the country for no more than 24 hours and have a plane ticket, are exempt from quarantine obligations. Departure must be within 24 hours of arrival in Poland, “- said in a statement Re-open EU.

Some other groups of people who perform important duties and important activities in Poland are also allowed to enter the country.

What is open in Poland?

As in other European countries, most public places are open in Poland. Art galleries and museums are open to visitors with a limit of one person per 15 square meters. Cinemas are also resuming their activities, both indoors and outdoors. However, they can only work with a 75 percent load.

Similarly, cafes, bars and restaurants are also allowed to resume operations in accordance with strict sanitation measures, with a capacity of no more than 75 percent. Also open hotels, gyms, fitness clubs and other sporting events.

Polish vaccination passport

Poland is already connected to the EUDCC gateway, which means that the country issues and accepts the EU digital certificate COVID-19. Therefore, all Polish citizens and residents of other countries who have such a document can travel freely in European countries and Poland without having to follow strict rules.

Don’t forget to buy travel insurance when traveling to Poland

All travelers who plan to visit Poland or any other EU country during the COVID-19 pandemic are advised to purchase extended travel insurance packages to cover pandemic and epidemic situations.

Purchasing travel insurance ensures that all travelers can get their money back in the event of a trip being canceled due to an unforeseen outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

The situation with COVID-19 and the number of vaccinations in Poland

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of August 19, 2,885,883 cases of COVID-19 infection had been detected in Poland, and 207 new cases had been reported in the last 24 hours alone. In addition, since the beginning of the pandemic in the country registered 75,307 deaths related to health consequences of coronavirus.

Regarding the level of vaccination, data provided by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) showed that at least 56.8% of the country’s population was fully immunized, while 58.6% received only the first dose of the vaccine. vaccine.