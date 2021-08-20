Elon Musk announced a humanoid robot – Tesla Bot (VIDEO)

Tesla will launch a prototype Tesla Bot in 2022, Elon Musk announced at an artificial intelligence event the company held today at its Palo Alto headquarters.

Joking away from a man in a Tesla Bot uniform, Musk said, “The Tesla Bot will be real.” Musk spoke in detail about some of the tasks that the robot will be able to perform, including hiking for food, selection of household items and other daily commands.

The height of the robot will be approximately 172 cm, and weight – 57 kg. It will include a screen on the face of the bot to display useful information. In addition, he will have human-level hands. The limbs will operate with 40 electromechanical drives on two legs and sensors with feedback for effort for balance and maneuverability. Musk joked that he could even accelerate to 8 km per hour.

Tesla Bot will also use some of the company’s artificial intelligence devices that run on the company’s cars. Autopilot cameras will essentially serve as a vision for the Tesla Bot, while a fully autonomous computer will function as the robot’s internal organs, helping it to function and function as a productive family member. It will use video neural networks with multiple cameras, identical to what was described in detail at the AI ​​Event event. In addition, neural network planning, labeling, modeling and tools will also be used to help Tesla Bot work efficiently and effectively while performing tasks accurately.

“In this regard, we try to be as literal as possible: can it do boring, dangerous, repetitive work that people do not want to do. You know, as soon as you do that, maybe he can do other things … I mean, maybe he can be your friend too. I’m sure people will find a very creative application, “Musk joked.

According to Mask, Tesla Bot will be available only next year, especially since the robot will use the learning mechanisms of the Dojo supercomputer to improve functionality. It seems that Tesla’s idea for the robot is to reduce the need for independent tasks. Musk said of the future, speaking of the future, “there is no shortage of labor,” but manual labor would be a choice. Assigning a Tesla Bot could eliminate the need to perform minimal, pointless chores around the house. “For a Tesla bot, it will start with work that is boring and monotonous. Basically, it’s a job that a person would least like to do, “Musk added.

“I believe that in creating a useful humanoid robot it is very difficult to do the following:” Can he move around the world without being specially trained? Without explicit instructions, “Musk said. “Can you talk to him and say, ‘Take this bolt, attach it to the car with this wrench.’ He must be able to do it. ”

It seems that robot development is Mask’s responsibility, especially since the CEO has criticized the potential power of AI Event in the past. In a podcast episode of Joe Rogan Experience, Musk once warned that the AI ​​Event could become increasingly dangerous if overdeveloped, especially since his mind and memory are terribly powerful.

Don’t expect to see work on Tesla’s production lines. Musk said the parts were in place, and Tesla decided to do so. “If we don’t do it, someone else will, so I think we should probably do it. And make it safe, ”Musk said.