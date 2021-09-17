Amateur astronomer filmed the fall of an unknown body on Jupiter (Video)

HomeBRAZILAmateur astronomer filmed the fall of an unknown body on Jupiter (Video)
Gleb Parfenenko
Brazilian amateur astronomer Jose Luis Pereira saw an unknown body fall on Jupiter.

On September 12, Pereira made an observation in Sao Caetano do Sul in Sao Paulo: he wanted to capture Jupiter using the DeTeCt program, which automatically detects flashes in the image.

Conditions were not the best, but the astronomer was able to make 25 videos.

“I watch the planets very often. When planets like Jupiter, Saturn and Mars are in opposition, I take pictures of them every night in clear weather. I love Jupiter the most.” – said the author of the video.

In the first video, Pereira suddenly saw an unusual glow of Jupiter. The astronomer did not attach much importance to this, as he believed that it may be due to the selected shooting parameters.

He uploaded the video to DeTeCt and only after analyzing the recording, the program issued a message about the body falling on the planet.

An asteroid about a hundred meters long probably fell on Jupiter, and it could be a small comet nucleus. So far there is no evidence that the collision left a dark mark in the atmosphere of Jupiter.

