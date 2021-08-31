HomePHILIPPINESRecord daily surge recorded in the Philippines - 22,366 new COVID-19 cases
PHILIPPINES

Record daily surge recorded in the Philippines – 22,366 new COVID-19 cases

Gleb Parfenenko
Record daily surge recorded in the Philippines - 22,366 new COVID-19 cases

The Philippines Ministry of Health (DOH) reported 22,366 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the highest one-day outbreak since the pandemic began, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1,976,202.

The Ministry of Health also registered 222 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 33,330 in the country.

The number of active cases in Southeast Asia has risen to 148,594 as the government tries to slow down the transmission of the virus caused by the highly contagious version of Delta.

The health ministry said two laboratories did not provide data.

In the Philippines, which has a population of about 110 million people, more than 17 million people have been tested since the outbreak in January 2020.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccineEntry rulesfireKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International