Record daily surge recorded in the Philippines – 22,366 new COVID-19 cases

The Philippines Ministry of Health (DOH) reported 22,366 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the highest one-day outbreak since the pandemic began, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1,976,202.

The Ministry of Health also registered 222 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 33,330 in the country.

The number of active cases in Southeast Asia has risen to 148,594 as the government tries to slow down the transmission of the virus caused by the highly contagious version of Delta.

The health ministry said two laboratories did not provide data.

In the Philippines, which has a population of about 110 million people, more than 17 million people have been tested since the outbreak in January 2020.