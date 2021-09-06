France expelled more than 600 radical foreigners

HomeFRANCEFrance expelled more than 600 radical foreigners
Since 2018, more than 600 radical foreigners have been deported from France

Since 2018, just over 600 foreigners with illegal status suspected of radicalization have been deported through France, according to Agence France-Presse.

“600 foreigners, who are known to be radical, have been deported,” Marlene Chiappa, the commissioner for citizenship, said on television.

Responding to a question, the ministry explained that the 636 people with unregulated status mentioned in the database used to prevent radicalization of a terrorist nature were no longer in France and almost all had been deported.

In November 2020, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanen said that since the beginning of President Emmanuel Macron’s five-year term, a total of more than 450 illegally registered foreigners have been deported, according to AFP.

