France expelled more than 600 radical foreigners

Since 2018, just over 600 foreigners with illegal status suspected of radicalization have been deported through France, according to Agence France-Presse.

“600 foreigners, who are known to be radical, have been deported,” Marlene Chiappa, the commissioner for citizenship, said on television.

Responding to a question, the ministry explained that the 636 people with unregulated status mentioned in the database used to prevent radicalization of a terrorist nature were no longer in France and almost all had been deported.

In November 2020, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanen said that since the beginning of President Emmanuel Macron’s five-year term, a total of more than 450 illegally registered foreigners have been deported, according to AFP.