Norway cancels all measures imposed due to the pandemic

Norway is repealing pandemic measures that have restricted social contacts and disrupted much of business since Sept. 25, the government said, according to Reuters.

“Today is the 561st day since we introduced the toughest measures in peacetime in Norway. Now is the time to return to our normal lives,” Prime Minister Erna Sulberg told a news conference.

Restrictions on COVID will be lifted from 16:00 local time (17:00 Kyiv time) on Saturday, she said.

The decision to no longer require physical distance will allow Norway’s cultural and sports facilities to operate at full capacity, restaurants to become full again, and nightclubs to reopen.

Sulberg has already implemented three of the four phases of the government’s plan to phase out social and economic restrictions, which have been in place since March last year. However, the transition to the final stage has been postponed several times due to concerns about the possible increase in infections.

“In short, we can now live normally,” she said, adding, “I want to say thank you very much, Norway!”

“Although most people are now returning to normal, the pandemic is not over. People will continue to get sick, so it is important that everyone is vaccinated,” Sulberg warned at the same time.

According to the National Institute of Public Health, to date, about 76 percent of Norwegians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 67 percent of the population have been vaccinated with two doses.

Sulberg noted that people infected with COVID-19 would need to be isolated to prevent the spread of the virus.

She announced that travel restrictions were also being relaxed and that the government would no longer encourage citizens to travel outside Europe.

According to the government, some restrictions will remain for travelers coming from countries at high risk of infection.