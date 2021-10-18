New data from Norwegian police: an attacker with a bow probably killed his victims with a knife

According to Norwegian police, a man who last week attacked with a bow and arrow in Norway, killed his victims with a knife.

The investigation revealed that the suspect, a 37-year-old man from Denmark who confessed to the murders, first wounded the victims by firing arrows at them, said at a press conference in Kongsberg, Police Inspector Per Thomas Omholt.

He probably then killed five of his victims with two types of cold steel. This took place both at private addresses and in public places located on the same street.

The investigation is still at an early stage, a police inspector said. He did not specify which cold steel was used so as not to influence witnesses.

The attack took place on Wednesday in Kongsberg, in southern Norway. So far, all indications are that all the victims were chosen at random, Omholt said. Four women and one man were killed.

The mental health of the offender is still the most likely motive. He is being held in a guarded medical facility.