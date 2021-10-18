HomeNORWAYNew data from Norwegian police: an attacker with a bow probably killed...
NORWAY

New data from Norwegian police: an attacker with a bow probably killed his victims with a knife

Gleb Parfenenko
New data from Norwegian police: an attacker with a bow probably killed his victims with a knife

According to Norwegian police, a man who last week attacked with a bow and arrow in Norway, killed his victims with a knife.

The investigation revealed that the suspect, a 37-year-old man from Denmark who confessed to the murders, first wounded the victims by firing arrows at them, said at a press conference in Kongsberg, Police Inspector Per Thomas Omholt.

He probably then killed five of his victims with two types of cold steel. This took place both at private addresses and in public places located on the same street.

The investigation is still at an early stage, a police inspector said. He did not specify which cold steel was used so as not to influence witnesses.

The attack took place on Wednesday in Kongsberg, in southern Norway. So far, all indications are that all the victims were chosen at random, Omholt said. Four women and one man were killed.

The mental health of the offender is still the most likely motive. He is being held in a guarded medical facility.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International