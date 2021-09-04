Zelensky in San Francisco urged leading investors to actively cooperate with Ukraine

During his working visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with leading investors, representatives of venture capital funds and accelerators of Silicon Valley. This was reported by the press service of the Office of the Ukrainian leader.

“Our meeting here in Silicon Valley is a great opportunity to discuss the prospects for the development of the IT sector and innovations in Ukraine. Our country is rapidly transforming and innovating. Over the past year, we have managed to make a real breakthrough in the digital sphere. At the same time, we still need to do a lot,” the head of state emphasized at the beginning of the event.

The President noted that over the past two years, Ukraine has made a huge leap towards the creation of a digital state, and the Ukrainian IT sector has significant potential, especially in terms of human resources.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Ukraine also has a high potential for developing its own products, and it is necessary to provide conditions for its implementation.