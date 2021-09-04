HomeEconomicZelensky in San Francisco urged leading investors to actively cooperate with Ukraine
EconomicUKRAINE

Zelensky in San Francisco urged leading investors to actively cooperate with Ukraine

Володимир Зеленський переконаний, що Україна також має високий потенціал для розробки власних продуктів, і потрібно забезпечити умови для його реалізації

Yevhenii Podolskyi

During his working visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with leading investors, representatives of venture capital funds and accelerators of Silicon Valley. This was reported by the press service of the Office of the Ukrainian leader.

“Our meeting here in Silicon Valley is a great opportunity to discuss the prospects for the development of the IT sector and innovations in Ukraine. Our country is rapidly transforming and innovating. Over the past year, we have managed to make a real breakthrough in the digital sphere. At the same time, we still need to do a lot,” the head of state emphasized at the beginning of the event.

The President noted that over the past two years, Ukraine has made a huge leap towards the creation of a digital state, and the Ukrainian IT sector has significant potential, especially in terms of human resources.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Ukraine also has a high potential for developing its own products, and it is necessary to provide conditions for its implementation.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccinefireJoe BidenEntry rules

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International