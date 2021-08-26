Ukraine thwarted plans to assemble American helicopters

HomeUKRAINEUkraine thwarted plans to assemble American helicopters
Gleb Parfenenko
Concern “Ukroboronprom” thwarted plans to assemble American helicopters UH-1 “Iroquois”, according to Defense Express.

According to the publication, in February this year, the general director of the concern Yuri Gusev promised to establish a “licensed assembly” of these machines at the capacity of the Odessa Aircraft Plant and to build the first such helicopter by the 30th anniversary of independence. Of Ukraine. However, currently the assembly has not even begun.

At the same time, Ukroboronprom itself stated that at the moment machine kits for assembling helicopters were not delivered to the country due to the duration of licensing procedures, in this connection the start of production has been postponed.

In addition, as reported by Defense Express, it later emerged that the American company Bell Textron did not issue Ukroboronprom permission to manufacture these helicopters; It was a collaboration with a little-known Florida company that repairs Bell helicopters.

UH-1 “Iroquois” – American multi-role helicopter company Bell Helicopter Textron; it is one of the most famous and serial machines in the history of helicopter construction. Serially produced since 1960, gained wide popularity due to the war in Vietnam.

