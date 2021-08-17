The Taliban have a large number of American weapons, helicopters Black Hawk and Humvees

On Sunday, August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul unscathed as US and Western troops withdrew from Afghanistan. They now control almost the entire country, while thousands of Afghans, fearing liquidation, are looking for a way to leave the country.

Significant American equipment handed over to Afghan government forces fell into the hands of the Taliban. This was confirmed by White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Equipment includes Black Hawk helicopters and Humvees.

“Obviously, we don’t have a complete picture of where each piece of defense equipment got, but certainly much of it fell into the hands of the Taliban.” Obviously, we don’t expect it to be handed over at the airport, “Sullivan told reporters.