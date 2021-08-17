HomeAFGHANISTANThe Taliban have a large number of American weapons, helicopters Black Hawk...
AFGHANISTANUSA

The Taliban have a large number of American weapons, helicopters Black Hawk and Humvees

Gleb Parfenenko
The Taliban have a large number of American weapons, Humvees and Black Hawk helicopters

On Sunday, August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul unscathed as US and Western troops withdrew from Afghanistan. They now control almost the entire country, while thousands of Afghans, fearing liquidation, are looking for a way to leave the country.

Significant American equipment handed over to Afghan government forces fell into the hands of the Taliban. This was confirmed by White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Equipment includes Black Hawk helicopters and Humvees.

“Obviously, we don’t have a complete picture of where each piece of defense equipment got, but certainly much of it fell into the hands of the Taliban.” Obviously, we don’t expect it to be handed over at the airport, “Sullivan told reporters.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Editor's choice

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweathervaccinefireEntry rulesearthquakeAsia

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International