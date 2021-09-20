HomeLIBYATwo helicopters collided in Libya, there are casualties
Two helicopters collided in Libya, there are casualties

Two people were killed in Libya after helicopter clashes between forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar in the east of the country, according to AFP.

“As a result of the direct collision of the two helicopters, the general and the technician were killed,” General Miloud al-Zuayzi told Haftar’s staff.

“The crew of the second car was not injured,” he told AFP.

The incident occurred about 130 kilometers southeast of Libya’s second-largest city, Benghazi, “when two cars were performing a military mission,” Zuey added, without specifying the nature of the mission.

Media close to Haftar reported earlier this week that his troops had conducted an operation against an armed opposition group from Chad along Libya’s southern border.

