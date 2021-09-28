Ukraine promises to respond to Budapest’s agreement with Moscow on natural gas supplies – Minister

Ukraine will prepare appropriate measures for Hungary after Budapest signs a new contract for the supply of Russian natural gas, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“It will not only be a political step, as we are considering abolishing the [Joint Ukrainian-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation], which is our main body responsible for bilateral relations,” Kuleba said in an interview with Ukrainian news channel ICTV.

“We will take further steps to protect Ukraine’s national interests in the current situation,” the Ukrainian diplomat said.

Kuleba said that the recently signed contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Hungary bypassing the territory of Ukraine is a serious blow to his country.

“Hungary has dealt a blow to Ukrainian-Hungarian relations by excluding the Ukrainian gas pipeline from the Russian natural gas supply system,” the Ukrainian minister said. “There can be no pity or sympathy.”

Russian energy giant Gazprom signed a long-term contract on Monday for the annual supply of 4.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Hungary for a period of 15 years. Under the agreement, natural gas from Russia will be supplied directly to Hungary, bypassing Ukraine.