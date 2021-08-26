Ukraine plans to conclude a visa-free regime with the Republic of Mauritius

On August 26, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the order “On signing the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Mauritius on mutual abolition of visa requirements”, prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

This is the first step towards the introduction of a visa-free regime, after which Ukraine and Mauritius must sign an agreement and conduct a series of domestic procedures.

“We are working to further expand freedom of travel for Ukrainians,” said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

The draft Agreement provides for the introduction of a visa-free regime for mutual travel of citizens of Ukraine and the Republic of Mauritius for up to 90 days within 180 days.

The conclusion of visa-free travel will intensify interpersonal contacts and further develop partnerships with the Republic of Mauritius. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to work systematically to expand freedom of travel for Ukrainians, which is an important element of Ukraine’s Foreign Policy Strategy.

For reference: currently there is a visa regime between Ukraine and Mauritius (except for visa-free tourist trips for citizens of Ukraine). Citizens of the Republic of Mauritius now apply for visas to enter Ukraine at foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine and in electronic form (e-Visa). Citizens of Ukraine must apply for a Mauritian visa to visit the Republic of Mauritius (except for citizens who travel for tourist purposes and have the right to a visa-free stay of up to 90 days in accordance with the unilateral decision of the Republic of Mauritius in 2017).