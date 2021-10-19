Ukraine broke the record for mortality from COVID-19

HomeUKRAINEUkraine broke the record for mortality from COVID-19
Gleb Parfenenko
epa09519819 Activists perform with a scene of temporary resuscitation department for COVID-19 patients during their art performance near the EU Delegation to Ukraine office in Kiev, Ukraine, 12 October 2021. Ukrainians gathered for a rally to call on EU to temporarily cancel patents on the vaccines against COVID-19 to increase global access. The 23rd summit between the European Union and Ukraine is held in Kiev at the same time. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Over the past day in Ukraine from COVID-19 died a record 538 people since the beginning of the epidemic in the country, UNIAN reports with reference to the Ministry of Health in Kiev.

The previous COVID-19 death toll was set on April 7, when 481 deaths were reported.

In the last 24 hours, 15,579 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered.

Another 2,852 people have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours, and 7,776 patients have recovered.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 2,660,273 people infected with coronavirus have been registered in Ukraine. Of these, 61,348 people died from complications of the disease, and 2,337,194 people recovered.

In total, more than 13.6 million PCR tests have been performed in the country.

In Ukraine, 193,069 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health, 109,667 people received a single dose, and 83,402 people received full immunization.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 8,065,762 people have been immunized, of whom 6,573,564 have been fully vaccinated and received two doses. A total of 14,635,480 vaccinations were performed.

