Ukraine and the United States adopted a joint statement on Nord Stream 2

Gleb Parfenenko
According to a joint statement on the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States, Ukraine and the United States oppose the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline and consider it a threat to European energy security.

The text is published on the website of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who is on a working visit to the United States. Today he met with the owner of the White House, Joe Biden.

According to the statement, the United States intends to maintain Ukraine’s “transit role” and ensure “security of supply during this transitional energy period,” as well as to prevent the use of the route “as a geopolitical weapon.” To this end, the text says, Washington will continue to use various measures and tools of energy diplomacy. Washington recalled that Amos Hochstein was appointed senior energy security adviser in August.

“The governments of Ukraine and the United States support efforts to increase the supply of gas to Ukraine from diversified sources,” the statement said.

Kyiv and Washington are strengthening Ukraine’s energy security “through a policy of sustainable, efficient and long-term solutions backed by ongoing corporate governance reform,” the document said.

