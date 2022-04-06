The United States is sending chemical and biological weapons to Ukraine

The United States is providing Ukraine with a number of safeguards that could be used if Russia uses chemical and biological weapons, a spokesman for Joe Biden’s administration told Reuters.

According to the official, the equipment and consumables invited by Kyiv are periodically delivered, some of them have already been delivered to Ukraine.

Also, Russia has a track record of accusing the West of the very violations that Russia itself is perpetrating. In December, Russia falsely accused the U.S. of deploying contractors with chemical weapons in Ukraine. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 9, 2022

According to White House spokeswoman Jen Saki, security supplies are being provided in response to Washington’s warning that Russia could use such weapons and plan an operation under someone else’s flag.