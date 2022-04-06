The United States is sending chemical and biological weapons to Ukraine

HomeUkraineThe United States is sending chemical and biological weapons to Ukraine
Gleb Parfenenko
США відправляють в Україну засоби захисту від хімічної та біологічної зброї

The United States is providing Ukraine with a number of safeguards that could be used if Russia uses chemical and biological weapons, a spokesman for Joe Biden’s administration told Reuters.

According to the official, the equipment and consumables invited by Kyiv are periodically delivered, some of them have already been delivered to Ukraine.

According to White House spokeswoman Jen Saki, security supplies are being provided in response to Washington’s warning that Russia could use such weapons and plan an operation under someone else’s flag.

