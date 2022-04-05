Shocking discovery in Irpin: Children’s bodies showed signs of rape and torture

Bodies of children under 10 years old with traces of rape and torture were found in Irpin, Lyudmila Denisova, the official representative of Ukraine for human rights, said on Facebook. As she stressed, in the territories liberated from Russian occupation, numerous evidences of crimes against the civilian population are found.

The press secretary for human rights of Ukraine, Lyudmila Denisova, reported on Facebook about the terrible find in Irpin. This is one of the Ukrainian cities liberated from Russian occupation.

“The bodies of children under 10 years old with traces of rape and torture were found in Irpin,” Ukrainian human rights spokeswoman Lyudmila Denisova wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

“Countless cases of torture of civilians have been recorded in areas liberated from Russian occupation,” Denisova added. Five corpses of men with their hands tied behind their backs were found in the basement of the building. They were tortured and then murdered in cold blood. One of the victims had his skull crushed by blows from something particularly hard.”

The world is scared of Russian crimes

Heads of state, politicians, media, the whole world are shocked by terrible reports also from Bucha in Ukraine. The city of Podkiyuv, like Irpen, was liberated by the Ukrainian army on Friday. Since Saturday, representatives of the Ukrainian authorities and the media have been reporting the discovery of numerous bodies of civilians killed by Russians not only in Bucha, but also in other liberated cities of the Kiev region. Russian soldiers probably executed Ukrainians there, and rape of women has also been documented. The Ukrainian military found in Bucha the bodies of civilians lying on the main road of the city. Some of the victims had their hands tied behind their backs and gunshot wounds. According to the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office, a total of several hundred bodies were found in Bucha, Gostomel and Irpin.