In Ukraine, 352 people died from COVID-19 per day

In Ukraine, the number of coronavirus patients increased by 11,996 new confirmed cases. Of these, 1,262 children and 227 health workers became infected. This was reported by the Ministry of Health.

There is also a sharp increase in mortality from infection. 352 Ukrainians died in a day. A total of 59,052 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,274 people were hospitalized; 5,419 people coped with the disease.

During the whole pandemic in Ukraine, 2,562,085 people fell ill; recovered – 2,297,899 people; PCR tests were performed – 13,323,492.

We will add that the Cabinet of Ministers approved new rules of transportation of passengers. During the quarantine, it will be possible to be in public transport of interregional significance only with a vaccination certificate or a PCR test certificate.