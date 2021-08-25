Грузия и Украина обоюдно признали сертификаты вакцинации от COVID-19

Georgia and Ukraine have successfully completed the process of mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination certificates. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili at a press conference following talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Denis Shmygal in Kyiv.

“We have already completed the procedure of mutual recognition of vaccination certificates against COVID-19, which will facilitate the movement of Georgian citizens in Ukraine and Ukrainian citizens to Georgia,” Garibashvili said.

The head of the Georgian government noted that this year the number of Ukrainian travelers in Georgia has grown by 70%. According to the National Tourism Administration of Georgia, in the first six months of this year, Ukrainian citizens made more than 62,000 visits to Georgia, which is 69.7% more than in the same period of 2020.