In the Netherlands, a clinic employee was detained who sold vaccination certificates

Dutch police detained an employee of the GGD municipal clinic in Utrecht who was selling fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates. Counterfeits can be bought online, according to media reports; they cost between 150 and 1000 euros.

The daily “NRC” reports on a group of hundreds of people in the Telegram messenger, which, thanks to “contacts in GGD”, offers ready-made documents for sale.

The headquarters of the GGD GHOR municipal clinics have been warning for some time that there are offers on the Internet for the sale of fake coronavirus vaccination certificates.

“Last week, about a dozen clinic staff involved in illegal activities were fired,” GGD GHOR said in a statement. According to the NRC, the cryptic message from the city clinics is related to the fact that a police investigation is currently underway and no additional information has been released for the sake of the investigation.