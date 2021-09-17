HomeNETHERLANDSBloody attack with a knife and crossbow in the Netherlands, there are...
NETHERLANDS

Bloody attack with a knife and crossbow in the Netherlands, there are dead and wounded (Video)

Gleb Parfenenko
Кривавий напад з ножем та арбалетом в Нідерландах, є загиблі і поранені (Відео)

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a knife attack in the city of Almelo, Dutch police said.

“Two people were killed in a knife attack. Another person was injured. One suspect was detained, he was also injured,” law enforcement said in a statement on Twitter.

RTV Oost showed footage of a man firing a crossbow from a balcony. It is unclear whether he was involved in the incident. Police were forced to open fire, according to BGNES.

Dutch media reported that at least six ambulances and many more police cars were at the scene. The bodies of the wounded were found in the apartment after the attacker was detained with a crossbow. Police are investigating the incident.

