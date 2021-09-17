Bloody attack with a knife and crossbow in the Netherlands, there are dead and wounded (Video)

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a knife attack in the city of Almelo, Dutch police said.

“Two people were killed in a knife attack. Another person was injured. One suspect was detained, he was also injured,” law enforcement said in a statement on Twitter.

Op deze beelden is te zien dat er een man met een kruisboog op het balkon stond. #almelo #rtvoost pic.twitter.com/35sNdUFkQl — RTV Oost (@rtvoost) September 17, 2021

RTV Oost showed footage of a man firing a crossbow from a balcony. It is unclear whether he was involved in the incident. Police were forced to open fire, according to BGNES.

Dutch media reported that at least six ambulances and many more police cars were at the scene. The bodies of the wounded were found in the apartment after the attacker was detained with a crossbow. Police are investigating the incident.