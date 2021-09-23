Russia will not join NATO, Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with Jens Stoltenberg

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began his participation in the UN General Assembly session with a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, TASS reported.

During a protocol photo shoot, Lavrov told reporters: “Do not try your luck. Russia does not intend to join NATO.”

Then the meeting was held behind closed doors.

According to the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the parties discussed the current state of relations between Russia and NATO.

“The Russian side has firmly paid attention to our specific proposals to de-escalate tensions and reduce tensions on the line of contact,” the ministry said in a statement.