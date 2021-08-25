Montenegro changed the rules of entry for tourists from Ukraine on August 24

Due to the sharp deterioration of the epidemiological situation in Montenegro, the Ministry of Health of Montenegro has introduced new measures against the spread of COVID19, the Embassy of Ukraine in Montenegro said.

It has been officially confirmed that these measures will be introduced on August 24. Restrictions do not apply to children under 5 years.

Citizens of Montenegro and foreigners will only be allowed to enter Montenegro if they have one of the following four documents:

1. Confirmation that the person has been fully vaccinated or has been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID19 vaccine.

It has been officially confirmed that Montenegro does not set requirements for the vaccine itself, or the date of the full or first dose of vaccination.

2. Negative PCR test not older than 72 hours;

3. Proof that the person has relapsed to COVID19 (not less than 14 days and not more than 180 days after a positive PCR test or rapid antigen test);

4. Negative rapid antigen test not older than 48 hours.

Internal restrictions are also introduced in the country regarding the possibility of organizing ceremonial events, visiting theaters, museums, galleries due to the availability of one of the above documents. The presence of more than 50 people in an open public place is prohibited.

These measures will be valid until September 10.