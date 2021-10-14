High alert announced in Moldova due to energy crisis

The Emergency Situations Commission, headed by the Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilitsa, announced a high alert regime in connection with the situation in the country’s energy sector, especially with the supply of gas.

“At the meeting of the Emergency Situations Commission, a high alert regime was announced in the gas sector. He must prevent the declaration of an emergency, he must be prepared for any scenario. I want to make it clear: the high alert regime was introduced so that the responsible institutions can take concrete measures to protect the citizens and the energy security of the country. The high alert regime was adopted on the basis of a government decree, ”Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development Andrei Spinu said after the meeting of the commission.

According to the official, the rise in gas prices is unprecedented in recent years and has affected many countries.

“The Republic of Moldova will inevitably suffer from this price increase, the government is preparing a number of compensatory measures to protect citizens from the shock caused by the rise in prices. The high alert regime implies steps by the authorities and energy market participants that will activate institutions to protect the population and the public sector, ”Spinu said.

In this regard, he clarified that he held negotiations with the heads of companies responsible for the energy sector, such as Moldovagaz, Thermoelectrica, CHP, Moldelektrika, Energocom, etc. to see what steps should be taken.

“We have a clear strategy for overcoming the crisis so that consumers receive help and protection,” the minister said.

Among the urgent measures, the official named compensation for gas consumers’ costs, the search for alternative solutions, as well as the issuance and use of fuel oil from reserves for at least a month to save and reduce gas consumption by Thermoelectrica.

“We are going through a difficult period, but I am convinced that we will overcome it and find the necessary ways to get out of this situation as less dramatically as possible,” the Deputy Prime Minister concluded.