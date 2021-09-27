Fourteen Mexican soldiers who accidentally crossed the US border were detained in Texas

HomeMEXICOFourteen Mexican soldiers who accidentally crossed the US border were detained in...
US border guards detained 14 Mexican soldiers for illegally crossing the border with the United States. This was reported by Reuters.

According to the US Customs and Border Protection Agency (CBP), the incident occurred around midnight on September 25 in the area of ​​El Paso (Texas). According to a CBP statement, “two Mexican military vehicles crossed the border and entered the United States.” US border guards detained 14 servicemen who had been in cars for several hours. According to the latter, they crossed the border by accident and did not realize that they were in the United States.

One of the detainees was found with a small amount of marijuana intended not for sale but for personal use. He will be held administratively liable. Reuters did not specify whether it was a fine or other measures. There were no other incidents during the detention; the incident was reported by the Mexican military leadership.

Reuters notes that all 14 detainees, their weapons and cars were returned to Mexico within hours.

