Why “Turkish teeth” became popular even though it’s a creepy dental procedure not worth repeating

There are many reasons to love Turkey: some people like the climate, some people love the friendliness of the local people, others love the cuisine or bathing practices… And Turkish healthcare is also in demand. Everyone knows that many men who are faced with the “prince Harry problem” travel to Istanbul and Alanya to get a hair transplant on a budget and with quite high quality. Do you know that it was in Turkey that the main dental trend of recent years was invented?

“A beautiful smile at an affordable price” is how the fashionable achievement of Turkish dentistry is positioned. “Turkish teeth” became a trend thanks to bloggers and influencers who found out that the territory of the former Ottoman Empire is a real paradise for those who need new teeth but are not ready to overpay for them.

In addition, local medical businessmen were sensitive to the needs of their potential patients – the clinics that make “Turkish teeth” look super modern and very photogenic. And the process itself is debugged in such a way that it seems that getting a new smile is no more difficult than a new haircut!

Istanbul, Izmir, and Antalya are the centers of production of “Turkish teeth”.

The cost of the project is calculated individually each time, but one thing remains the same: even taking into account the road and accommodation, getting teeth in Turkey is cheaper than in Europe, the USA, and Ukraine.

So, what are “Turkish teeth” anyway? This is a special ultra-fast technology for obtaining a dazzling smile. Natural teeth are ground down to “stumps”, after which crowns are put on them, fixed with special glue, and the gums are cauterized with a laser for disinfection and quick healing.

The crowns are square and have a typical radiant white color, so “Turkish teeth” can be seen from afar with the naked eye.

What attracts patients to this technology? First of all, of course, cheapness and speed of installation. As a result, the appearance is also quite catchy – “fresh” Turkish teeth look just like expensive implant crowns.

However, there are more than enough cons.

The procedure is very painful, and discomfort persists for a long time – the remains of a natural tooth, sealed inside the crown, can become a source of a whole range of uncomfortable experiences. The negligence of a specialist or a defect in the material will only increase this unpleasant effect, in addition, the tooth may collapse. Although almost all Turkish clinics provide a guarantee for their work, it may be difficult to use it after returning to the country of residence; in addition, of course, the guarantee does not insure anyone against the closure of the clinic.

Many believe (and some clinics support this misconception) that a “dental vacation” in Turkey will provide them with conventional veneers at a bargain price. To install veneers, only a small part of the tooth is ground down, it is still possible to compensate for damage. But cheap “Turkish teeth” involve the complete grinding of natural teeth. Nothing will grow back and, in case of failure, it may be difficult to even put a new crown, because the gums, exhausted by inflammation, will not hold it. Savings in this case will result in very serious expenses.

Of course, there are “normal” dental services in Turkey, and perhaps their cost, all other things being equal and taking into account currency fluctuations, can be quite profitable. However, the question of the convenience of fulfilling warranty obligations and the language barrier, in this case, is still worth it. It is important to carefully weigh the pros and cons when deciding on such serious procedures!