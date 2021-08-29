HomeMedicineWhy is it important to do a PCR test before being vaccinated...
Why is it important to do a PCR test before being vaccinated against Covid-19?

Якщо після вакцинації хворий погано себе почуває і результат ПЛР позитивний, то вакцина не винна.

Gleb Parfenenko
BGNES

People who are currently ill should not be vaccinated until they have recovered. But sometimes Covid-19 develops with little or no symptoms. Therefore, it is possible that both those who have recently become ill and those who have just become infected but do not know about it will come for vaccination.

“If you vaccinate a person who has had Covid-19, they will have ‘golden immunity’ – that’s how you can get the maximum and most likely long-term immune response,” said Ancha Baranova, Ph.D., a professor at George Mason University’s School of Systems Biology.

She clarified that in these conditions, the vaccine will not have time to form an immune response and the course of the disease will depend only on the person’s own immune response.

“Covid-19 does not appear immediately, because a person may think that his disease is a consequence of vaccination. But in reality it will be a coronavirus, ”Baranova was quoted as saying by BGNES.

It is very easy to avoid this situation: a PCR test must be performed before vaccination.

If this is not done, and the person has doubts about their health after vaccination, then the same PCR test will help solve them.

“If after vaccination the patient does not feel well and the PCR result is positive, it is not the vaccine that is to blame, but the coronavirus infection,” Ancha Baranova added.

