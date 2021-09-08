WHO with alarming data: in countries with a high level of vaccination there is an increase in morbidity

The world is on a plateau in terms of coronavirus incidence, but the situation is different in different regions, said Maria van Kerhove, an expert at the World Health Organization.

“We have reached the plateau, but it is at a fairly high level,” she said during an online conversation with users on social networks.

Recently, between 4.4 and 4.5 million infections and 72 to 78,000 deaths have been reported daily.

In North and South America, there is an increase in the number of positive and fatal cases. According to data provided by BGNES, in Europe there is a decrease in positive indicators and an increase in mortality, and in Africa their number is declining.

“The situation is alarming, especially given that the pandemic has been going on for 20 months and we have a tool to combat it,” said the expert.

WHO Emergency Program Director Michael Ryan also expressed concern.

“We are returning to a situation we would not like to be in. In some countries with a high level of vaccination, there is an increase in the incidence, “he said. According to him, this means that the virus continues to have great potential.