WHO: Sputnik V approval procedure suspended

The World Health Organization has suspended the procedure for approving the Russian vaccine against COVID – “Sputnik V”.

The reason is the appointment of a new inspection of the manufacturer’s plants, said Dr. Zharbas Barboza, deputy head of the Pan American Health Organization (POPO), according to BGNES.

Vaccine manufacturers must confirm that vaccine production sites meet the standards of good manufacturing practice … As for the process of approving the Sputnik V emergency vaccine, this process has been suspended because during the inspection of one of the plants involved in the production of Sputnik V V “, low-quality production practice was revealed,” he said.

“Good manufacturing practice” is a system that ensures the production and control of products in accordance with quality standards.

“Satellite V” is approved for implementation in 70 countries with a total population of 4 billion people, which is more than 50% of the world’s population. The effectiveness of the vaccine is 97.6%, based on observations of 3.8 million vaccinated Russians.