HomeMedicineWHO and Russia agree on "Sputnik V"
MedicineRUSSIA

WHO and Russia agree on “Sputnik V”

Gleb Parfenenko
WHO and Russia agree on

All obstacles that have not yet allowed the registration of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V in the World Health Organization have been removed. This was stated in Geneva by Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

The Minister commented on his meeting with WHO Director-General Tedros Adan Gebrehesus, at which they discussed the request to include Satellite V in the list of drugs recommended by the organization for emergency use in the fight against the pandemic.

“The applicant – the company that registers Sputnik V in the WHO, must sign a number of documents, submit additional documents – this is still an administrative procedure, and it will be considered,” – said the Minister.

“To date, all barriers have been removed. Therefore, we do not see any obstacles for further work today. And this was confirmed to us by the Director General of the WHO, “said Mykhailo Murashko.

In Geneva, Russia and the United States discussed mutual recognition of vaccination certificates. According to him, US officials “listened to Russia’s arguments and acknowledge that this proposal is rational.”

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenpandemicvaccineKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International