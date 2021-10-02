WHO and Russia agree on “Sputnik V”

All obstacles that have not yet allowed the registration of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V in the World Health Organization have been removed. This was stated in Geneva by Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

The Minister commented on his meeting with WHO Director-General Tedros Adan Gebrehesus, at which they discussed the request to include Satellite V in the list of drugs recommended by the organization for emergency use in the fight against the pandemic.

“The applicant – the company that registers Sputnik V in the WHO, must sign a number of documents, submit additional documents – this is still an administrative procedure, and it will be considered,” – said the Minister.

“To date, all barriers have been removed. Therefore, we do not see any obstacles for further work today. And this was confirmed to us by the Director General of the WHO, “said Mykhailo Murashko.

In Geneva, Russia and the United States discussed mutual recognition of vaccination certificates. According to him, US officials “listened to Russia’s arguments and acknowledge that this proposal is rational.”