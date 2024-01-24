Tourist dies after popular surgery in Turkey

A young girl died in Turkey after weight loss surgery. According to The Sun portal, a 20-year-old British woman went to a Turkish clinic because of the low cost of the procedure.

The stomach reduction surgery cost her $2,700, while in Britain it costs 5 times more. Three days after the procedure, Morgan Maria Ribeiro received permission to leave the clinic. However, during the flight her condition worsened, and the plane made an emergency landing in Belgrade.

“The flight attendant gave her some ice and water and she was having trouble breathing, so they took her to the front of the plane where there was more space,” said the British woman’s boyfriend, who was traveling with her.

Serbian doctors pointed out the mistake of their Turkish colleagues, which provoked the infection. They noted that the girl was in septic shock. Unfortunately, it was not possible to save her.

Maria Ribeiro’s mother admits that she did not know that the girl was planning to have surgery. She was only informed when Morgan boarded the flight with her boyfriend. Now the girl’s family is raising funds to transport the body to the UK and funeral.