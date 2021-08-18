HomeMedicineThere is a risk of cancer after COVID-19
Medicine

There is a risk of cancer after COVID-19

Gleb Parfenenko
There is a risk of cancer after COVID-19

According to Alexander Myasnikov, a Soviet and Russian cardiologist and TV presenter, there are cases when postcovid syndrome can lead to lung cancer.

He reminded that coronary heart disease has different clinical manifestations, 25-30% of people with positive samples have no symptoms. According to the expert, pulmonary fibrosis is a rare phenomenon after COVID-19. Patients usually have mild viral pneumonia, in which case pulmonary fibrosis is unlikely.

The doctor explained that patients with severe infections develop pulmonary fibrosis, which really increases the risk of lung cancer by 8-14 times. In this case, you need to quit smoking and pay special attention to proper nutrition.

Myasnikov added that severe coronavirus pneumonia is observed in adult patients with chronic diseases who are already at risk of oncology.

Source: RIA Novosti

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Editor's choice

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweathervaccinefireEntry rulesearthquakeAsia

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International