There is a risk of cancer after COVID-19

According to Alexander Myasnikov, a Soviet and Russian cardiologist and TV presenter, there are cases when postcovid syndrome can lead to lung cancer.

He reminded that coronary heart disease has different clinical manifestations, 25-30% of people with positive samples have no symptoms. According to the expert, pulmonary fibrosis is a rare phenomenon after COVID-19. Patients usually have mild viral pneumonia, in which case pulmonary fibrosis is unlikely.

The doctor explained that patients with severe infections develop pulmonary fibrosis, which really increases the risk of lung cancer by 8-14 times. In this case, you need to quit smoking and pay special attention to proper nutrition.

Myasnikov added that severe coronavirus pneumonia is observed in adult patients with chronic diseases who are already at risk of oncology.

