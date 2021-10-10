HomeMedicineThe WHO told how much humanity has come in the fight against...
Medicine

The WHO told how much humanity has come in the fight against COVID-19

Головний дослідник організації Сум’я Свамінатан сказала, що передчасно прогнозувати терміни закінчення пандемії.

Gleb Parfenenko
The WHO told how much humanity has come in the fight against COVID-19

Soon humanity will pass 60% of the way in the fight against COVID-19. However, unexpected obstacles may still be ahead, so it is premature to predict the end of the pandemic. This was stated in an interview published on Sunday for the Swiss newspaper SonntagsBlick, the chief researcher of the World Health Organization (WHO) Sumya Swaminathan.

Asked where humanity is now, “if you compare a pandemic to a marathon,” she said: “I hope we will overcome 60% of the route soon. However, we may have to climb another unexpected mountain.”

“It would be premature to say that we will cross the [finish line] soon, that’s not the case,” Swaminathan said. She explained that “there are too many unknowns ahead”, and among them the unexpected appearance of new variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

In this regard, the Chief Researcher drew attention to the significant gap in the coverage of the population with vaccination against COVID-19 in different countries and regions of the world. In particular, in some countries 70-80% of the population is vaccinated, and in Africa the vaccination rate is less than 4%. “The longer we put up with this situation, the higher the risk of new variants of [coronavirus],” she concluded.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanpandemicJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International