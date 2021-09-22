The third drug against COVID-19 has appeared in the EU

The European Commission has announced that it has signed a contract for the supply of a third drug against COVID-19. The report says that currently 18 EU countries are involved in joint procurement.

The Commission expects that by the end of October, the European Medicines Agency will approve three of the evaluated drugs for the treatment of the new disease. Supply contracts concluded by the EC with manufacturers Roche (Switzerland), Glasco Smith Klein (UK) and Eli Lilly (USA).

The EU General Affairs Council discussed the third dose of COVID-19 without taking a common approach, Slovenian Secretary of State Gasper Dovžan said after the meeting. He noted that there are enough vaccines in the EU, but each country will decide whether and which social groups should receive additional doses.

He said the EU seeks to work against misinformation related to the new disease and to encourage the vaccination of those who have doubts. He expressed the EU’s satisfaction with yesterday’s US decision to re-allow travel for vaccinated Europeans.

Dovzhan added that the low level of vaccination in some EU countries threatens other countries. At today’s meeting of the EU Council, Bulgaria insisted that European certificates should be issued in the case of rapid testing for antigens, said the statement of the Permanent Mission of Bulgaria to the EU.