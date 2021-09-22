HomeInternational organizationsEUThe third drug against COVID-19 has appeared in the EU
International organizationsEUMedicine

The third drug against COVID-19 has appeared in the EU

Gleb Parfenenko
The third drug against COVID-19 has appeared in the EU

The European Commission has announced that it has signed a contract for the supply of a third drug against COVID-19. The report says that currently 18 EU countries are involved in joint procurement.

The Commission expects that by the end of October, the European Medicines Agency will approve three of the evaluated drugs for the treatment of the new disease. Supply contracts concluded by the EC with manufacturers Roche (Switzerland), Glasco Smith Klein (UK) and Eli Lilly (USA).

The EU General Affairs Council discussed the third dose of COVID-19 without taking a common approach, Slovenian Secretary of State Gasper Dovžan said after the meeting. He noted that there are enough vaccines in the EU, but each country will decide whether and which social groups should receive additional doses.

He said the EU seeks to work against misinformation related to the new disease and to encourage the vaccination of those who have doubts. He expressed the EU’s satisfaction with yesterday’s US decision to re-allow travel for vaccinated Europeans.

Dovzhan added that the low level of vaccination in some EU countries threatens other countries. At today’s meeting of the EU Council, Bulgaria insisted that European certificates should be issued in the case of rapid testing for antigens, said the statement of the Permanent Mission of Bulgaria to the EU.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenKabulMiddle Eastpandemic

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International