The European Union has recommended a third dose of the vaccine from Pfizer and Modern

The European Medicines Agency recommends an additional dose of Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

This measure is applied to people with severely weakened immune systems at least 28 days after receiving the second dose.

This recommendation is the result of studies that have shown that an additional dose of these vaccines increases the ability to produce antibodies in transplant patients and in people with weakened immune systems.

For others, repeated doses may be considered at least 6 months after the second injection in people 18 years of age and older.

Italy, France, Germany, Ireland and Bulgaria are among the countries that have already started introducing third doses of the vaccine. And the World Health Organization has called on countries to postpone revaccination until more people around the world are vaccinated.