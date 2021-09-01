The doctor noted the “ideal” temperature with which we are struggling with Covid-19.

HomeMedicineThe doctor noted the "ideal" temperature with which we are struggling with...
Коли пора приймати ліки від температури?

Fever is one way to fight infection. Therefore, fever is the most common reaction after vaccination against Covid-19, the same as one of the symptoms of coronavirus infection.

“The work of the immune system is determined by cytokines – molecules that are released when the cells of the immune system are activated. And it responds to viruses or bacteria by raising the temperature. The genetic apparatus of the virus is designed to work at a certain temperature. Accordingly, as the temperature rises, it becomes harder for them to reproduce, ”allergist-immunologist Volodymyr Bolibok explained in an interview with Sputnik radio.

The doctor explained that an overreaction of the immune system carries risks.

“When too many cytokines are released, a hyperreaction occurs and the temperature exceeds 39-40 degrees. This can affect the functioning of internal organs, especially the cardiovascular system, “explained Dr. Bolibok.

The “ideal” temperature at which the body effectively fights infection is from 37 to 38.5 degrees.

“In all our medical recommendations, we say that if the temperature is below 38.5 degrees, patients do not need to take antipyretics, the body at this temperature copes well with the infection and will cope on its own,” said Vladimir Bolibok.

