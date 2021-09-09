Scientists have developed a new method for detecting COVID-19

Thai scientists have developed a method to detect the new coronavirus in human sweat and this week tested it in practice, according to Reuters.

The sample is taken from the axilla. The analysis is performed on site. The process takes 15 minutes.

According to Chadin Colsinging of Chulalongorn University in Bangkok, early trials involving 2,200 people showed that the accuracy of the method was 95%, which is comparable to the PCR test.

“People infected with the new coronavirus secrete certain chemicals,” he said. “This discovery has allowed us to capture the specific odors emitted.”

The United Kingdom and the United States are also developing methods to detect the new coronavirus in sweat.