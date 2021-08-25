Pfizer CEO: A new strain resistant to Covid-19 is possible

HomeMedicinePfizer CEO: A new strain resistant to Covid-19 is possible
Gleb Parfenenko
BGNES

Pfizer CEO Albert Burla said that experts from the global biopharmaceutical company have recognized the possibility of a new vaccine-resistant version of David-19, according to FOX News.

“Every time a new version of the coronavirus appears in the world, our scientists catch it,” Burla told FOX News America’s Newsroom.

“And they are studying whether this option can overcome the protection of our vaccine. We have not identified any yet, but we believe that one day he will still appear, “Burla admitted.

The CEO of Pfizer added that the company can produce updated versions of its vaccine within three months after the discovery of a new strain, writes “Focus”.

“We have developed a process whereby we can develop a vaccine specifically tailored for him within 95 days of identifying the concern,” Burla said.

