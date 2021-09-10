HomeMedicineModerna is developing a single-dose vaccine
Gleb Parfenenko
Reuters reports that Moderna is developing a single-dose vaccine that combines a booster dose against the new coronavirus and its experimental flu drug.

The American company hopes for success in creating a vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory diseases, which it is working on. The idea is to vaccinate annually.

“We believe that we have a great opportunity if we can bring a highly effective vaccine against many respiratory viruses to the market,” Moderna CEO Stefan Bensel told investors. According to him, the company will be the first on the market to take advantage of this opportunity.

Moderna is already conducting clinical trials of the vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus in the elderly.

Its researchers are also studying a drug against COVID-19, intended for children of different ages.

