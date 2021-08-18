HomeMedicineIn Singapore, more than half a million compensation has been paid for...
In Singapore, more than half a million compensation has been paid for the side effects of the vaccine

The Singapore authorities paid $ 782,000 (US $ 575,300) in compensation to locals who had serious side effects after being vaccinated against coronavirus. This was reported on Tuesday by The Straits Times with reference to representatives of the Ministry of Health.

The highest payout – $ 225,000 (US $ 165.9 thousand) – was received by two people, including a 16-year-old teenager who received cardiac arrest after the first dose of the vaccine from the consortium of BioNTech and Pfizer, according to the agency. “Since the beginning of the year, 144 people have received compensation,” the Ministry of Health added.

According to the ministry, the most common cases of treatment are related to acute allergic reactions, nervous system disorders and cardiovascular diseases, informs “Focus”.

The Singapore Health Authority said Monday that more than 7.5 million doses of vaccine have been introduced in the country as part of the government’s vaccination program. According to the agency, “389 cases of side effects were registered, which is 0.005%.”

