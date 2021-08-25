In Colombia, a man was vaccinated seven times against coronavirus

According to the Noticias Caracol TV channel, the Colombian received seven vaccinations against the coronavirus.

The incident took place in the city of Cali in western Colombia, where the authorities have already launched an investigation.

“The man is over 60, obviously with psychological problems,” said Health Minister Kali Mierlandi Torres.

The man was vaccinated with vaccines from various companies, including Sinovac, AztraZeneca, Pfizer and Janssen.

So far, the overdose has not caused any reaction in the Colombian.

To prevent such cases, health authorities are developing an electronic form in which you can remember informed consent before vaccination.

It must be printed out and taken to the vaccination center for signature.