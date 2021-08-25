HomeCOLOMBIAIn Colombia, a man was vaccinated seven times against coronavirus
COLOMBIAMedicine

In Colombia, a man was vaccinated seven times against coronavirus

Gleb Parfenenko
In Colombia, a man was vaccinated seven times against coronavirus
iStock / Getty Images

According to the Noticias Caracol TV channel, the Colombian received seven vaccinations against the coronavirus.

The incident took place in the city of Cali in western Colombia, where the authorities have already launched an investigation.

“The man is over 60, obviously with psychological problems,” said Health Minister Kali Mierlandi Torres.

The man was vaccinated with vaccines from various companies, including Sinovac, AztraZeneca, Pfizer and Janssen.

So far, the overdose has not caused any reaction in the Colombian.

To prevent such cases, health authorities are developing an electronic form in which you can remember informed consent before vaccination.

It must be printed out and taken to the vaccination center for signature.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweathervaccineEntry rulesfireTalibanearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International