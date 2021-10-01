Depression can contribute to COVID-19 infection

HomeMedicineDepression can contribute to COVID-19 infection
Bad mood can contribute to coronavirus infection, infectious disease specialist Svitlana Malinovska warned on Radio 1.

According to her, mental health has a strong effect on the immune system. The body’s defenses are reduced due to fear, frequent panic attacks and depression. Experts are convinced that the current level of morbidity is largely due to reduced immunity.

According to the expert, the mental damage of the coronavirus is sometimes so great that the patient can resist his own instincts, such as the instinct of self-preservation, closing and refusing treatment.

An infectious disease specialist says that the effect of COVID-19 on human cognitive abilities has not yet been fully studied, but it is already known that coronavirus has a serious effect on the patient’s psyche and leads to prolonged depression even after full exercise. restoration.

