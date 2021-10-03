China predicts new deadly X-virus

Mankind is bound to face a new deadly virus in the future. This was stated by the head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention Gao Fu before an international forum on the role of science and technology in society.

“The world is facing not only a coronavirus pandemic, but also a number of other problems, such as infodemia, where information and misinformation are virtually indistinguishable. This creates a lot of rumors and problems that need to be addressed, “he said.

Gao Fu stressed that in the future the world will inevitably face the so-called “X-virus”, the characteristics of which are not yet known and which can appear anywhere and at any time.

“For the future of humanity, we must work together to solve our problems. In this regard, I propose to be guided by the” principle of the four K’s “: cooperation, competition, communication and, finally, coordination,” said the expert.

Of the above principles, he highlighted the role of rapid information exchange, as it is the open exchange of information by China that has allowed scientists around the world to begin developing coronavirus vaccines and succeed in such a short time.