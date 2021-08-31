HomeCHINAChina has called on the WHO to study a new version of...
CHINAMedicine

China has called on the WHO to study a new version of COVID-19

Gleb Parfenenko
China has called on the WHO to study a new version of COVID-19

According to the Chinese newspaper Huanqiu Shabao, experts from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention called on the WHO to investigate the version that the coronavirus was delivered to the city of Wuhan through packages of frozen semi-finished products.

According to the publication, the center’s researchers compared data on patients with COVID-19 in Beijing and Dalian with samples collected from the packaging of semi-finished products.

The results of the inspection showed that the virus could have been brought to Wuhan along with products from another country or another region of China.

The local COVID-19 outbreak was recorded in the summer of 2020 in the city of Dalian in northeastern China. There, the spread of the coronavirus was discovered among employees of the Kaiyang Shijie company, which trades in seafood.

In October 2020, Wu Junyu, a leading expert at the Center for Mass Disease Control in China, suggested that the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan may be linked to seafood imports. The epidemiologist compared these local outbreaks, as each time the virus appeared in places where fish were sold, including those purchased abroad.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccineEntry rulesfireKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International