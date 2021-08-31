China has called on the WHO to study a new version of COVID-19

According to the Chinese newspaper Huanqiu Shabao, experts from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention called on the WHO to investigate the version that the coronavirus was delivered to the city of Wuhan through packages of frozen semi-finished products.

According to the publication, the center’s researchers compared data on patients with COVID-19 in Beijing and Dalian with samples collected from the packaging of semi-finished products.

The results of the inspection showed that the virus could have been brought to Wuhan along with products from another country or another region of China.

The local COVID-19 outbreak was recorded in the summer of 2020 in the city of Dalian in northeastern China. There, the spread of the coronavirus was discovered among employees of the Kaiyang Shijie company, which trades in seafood.

In October 2020, Wu Junyu, a leading expert at the Center for Mass Disease Control in China, suggested that the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan may be linked to seafood imports. The epidemiologist compared these local outbreaks, as each time the virus appeared in places where fish were sold, including those purchased abroad.