China announces big news about its own vaccines

China began developing vaccines against the new coronavirus at the beginning of the epidemic, based on five different technologies. All drugs created to date have undergone clinical trials.

According to China Radio, in the future their development and market access will be accelerated to benefit more people.

At yesterday’s press conference, Zheng Junwei, head of the relevant department of the State Health Commission, explained that currently three Chinese inactivated vaccines have been approved for sale, two more have been approved for use in emergencies.

According to him, clinical trials of two other nucleic acid-based drugs abroad will begin in the near future.