American scientists are developing a vaccine against all types of coronavirus

A team of US Army scientists is developing a universal vaccine that will protect against all types of coronavirus, writes The Wall Street Journal.

According to the newspaper, about 20 research groups are working to create a “vaccine against coronavirus” in the world.

“This is not only a way out of the current pandemic, but also of the current cycle of epidemics,” said Caivon Mojarrad, director of the Department of New Infectious Diseases at the Walter Reed Army Research Institute.

He recalled that over the past 18 years, three new types of coronavirus have emerged that have caused epidemics, many animals can transmit the coronavirus to humans. As scientists do not rule out the possibility of a new virus, it is important to develop a universal vaccine and prevent the spread of the next type of pathogen worldwide.

Scientists believe that although coronaviruses, unlike the flu, mutate less frequently, it may take years to develop a vaccine.

According to the publication, a group of scientists led by Majarrad tested the vaccine on macaques. Researchers have reported that the vaccine protects animals from the original virus that caused the pandemic. According to Majarrad, they are now analyzing data from an early clinical trial of the vaccine in humans.

According to the Wall Street Journal, most scientists are now working to develop a drug to combat COVID-19 against the coronavirus type SARS-CoV, as it is of greatest concern.

