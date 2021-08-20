A new drug for the treatment of COVID-19 has been approved in the UK

The UK Agency for the Control of Medicinal Products and Medical Devices (MHRA) has approved the first drug containing monoclonal antibodies for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. The announcement was published today on the website of the British government.

Ronapreve, developed by the American biotechnology company Regeneron and the French Roche, can be administered intramuscularly or intravenously, affecting the mucous membranes, the respiratory system and blocking the access of the coronavirus to respiratory cells.

Clinical trials have shown that the drug helps to eliminate the symptoms of acute infection and may reduce the likelihood of hospitalization due to coronavirus infection, according to BGNES.

“It’s great news. This means that the United Kingdom has approved the first therapeutic drug specifically designed to treat COVID-19, “said Health and Social Affairs Minister Sajida David.