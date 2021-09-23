Malta opens borders for vaccinated Ukrainians

The Maltese authorities announced that persons arriving from dozens of European Union / Schengen countries and third countries will be able to enter Malta with a valid vaccination certificate.
This decision was announced yesterday by the official tourism portal of Malta VisitMalta and will take effect from today, September 23rd.
In order for the vaccination certificate to be considered valid upon entry into Malta, the authorities emphasized that the document must indicate that its owner was vaccinated against COVID-19 with one of the vaccines approved for use by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
According to the new announcement, starting today, vaccinated travelers arriving from countries belonging to the European Union, the Schengen area, as well as arriving from five micro-states – Andorra, Liechtenstein, Monaco, San Marino, Vatican – can enter Malta by presenting a document confirming vaccination.
In addition to these countries, the list of those who are allowed to enter Malta also includes the following third countries:
Albania
Armenia
Australia
Bahrain
Belarus
Bermuda
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Canada
Cape Verde
China
Cuba
Egypt
Faroe islands
Fiji
Gabon
Georgia
Gibraltar
India
Iraq
Israel
Japan
Jordan
Kosovo
Kuwait
Lebanon
Libya
Malaysia
Maldives
Moldova
Mongolia
Morocco
Myanmar
Namibia
New Zealand
North Macedonia
Qatar
Russia
Rwanda
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Singapore
South Africa
South Korea
United Kingdom
Timor
Tunisia
Turkey
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
USA
Vietnam
Accordingly, this means that travelers arriving from one of the above countries must prove that they have been vaccinated with one of the following vaccines:
AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria)
Pfizer / BioNTech (Komirnati)
Moderna (Spikevax)
Johnson & Johnson (Janssen).
In addition, according to the Malta Ministry of Health, vaccination certificates showing that the owner has been vaccinated with two different doses of EMA-approved vaccines are also recognized as long as the required time between the first and second vaccine dose is met.
As for unvaccinated travelers from one of these countries, the authorities announced that they must follow strict rules while they are allowed to enter.
So, it was noted that those who have not been vaccinated are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Self-isolation costs must be covered by the travelers themselves.