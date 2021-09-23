Malta opens borders for vaccinated Ukrainians

The Maltese authorities announced that persons arriving from dozens of European Union / Schengen countries and third countries will be able to enter Malta with a valid vaccination certificate.

This decision was announced yesterday by the official tourism portal of Malta VisitMalta and will take effect from today, September 23rd.

In order for the vaccination certificate to be considered valid upon entry into Malta, the authorities emphasized that the document must indicate that its owner was vaccinated against COVID-19 with one of the vaccines approved for use by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

According to the new announcement, starting today, vaccinated travelers arriving from countries belonging to the European Union, the Schengen area, as well as arriving from five micro-states – Andorra, Liechtenstein, Monaco, San Marino, Vatican – can enter Malta by presenting a document confirming vaccination.

In addition to these countries, the list of those who are allowed to enter Malta also includes the following third countries:

Albania

Armenia

Australia

Bahrain

Belarus

Bermuda

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Canada

Cape Verde

China

Cuba

Egypt

Faroe islands

Fiji

Gabon

Georgia

Gibraltar

India

Iraq

Israel

Japan

Jordan

Kosovo

Kuwait

Lebanon

Libya

Malaysia

Maldives

Moldova

Mongolia

Morocco

Myanmar

Namibia

New Zealand

North Macedonia

Qatar

Russia

Rwanda

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Singapore

South Africa

South Korea

United Kingdom

Timor

Tunisia

Turkey

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

USA

Vietnam

Accordingly, this means that travelers arriving from one of the above countries must prove that they have been vaccinated with one of the following vaccines:

AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria)

Pfizer / BioNTech (Komirnati)

Moderna (Spikevax)

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen).

In addition, according to the Malta Ministry of Health, vaccination certificates showing that the owner has been vaccinated with two different doses of EMA-approved vaccines are also recognized as long as the required time between the first and second vaccine dose is met.

As for unvaccinated travelers from one of these countries, the authorities announced that they must follow strict rules while they are allowed to enter.

So, it was noted that those who have not been vaccinated are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Self-isolation costs must be covered by the travelers themselves.